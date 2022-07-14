TN CM Stalin hospitalised; under observation for Covid-related symptoms

Stalin was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet locality of Chennai for Covid-related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to a hospital on Thursday for 'investigations and observation'.

On July 12, the chief minister said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery. PTI VGN