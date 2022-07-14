Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN CM Stalin hospitalised; under observation for Covid-related symptoms

    Stalin was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet locality of Chennai for Covid-related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was admitted to a hospital on Thursday for 'investigations and observation'.

    Stalin was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet locality of Chennai for Covid-related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said. 

    On July 12, the chief minister said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a  speedy recovery. PTI VGN 

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 1:12 PM IST
