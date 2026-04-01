TN BJP President Nainar Nagendran said the party is finalising its Assembly poll candidate list. Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended a core committee meeting and released a "chargesheet" against the DMK govt, calling the election a "turning point".

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday said that the party is in the process of finalising its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that the final list will be sent to the party's high command for approval.

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He stated that Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended the BJP's core committee meeting, where discussions were held regarding candidate selection and election strategy. He told reporters that, "Today, Central Minister Piyush Goyal came and attended our core committee meeting... We are selecting our candidates. The (list of) candidates will be sent to our high command; the parliamentary board will select the candidates..."

Speaking about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, Nagendran asserted that all arrangements within the coalition have been finalised and expressed confidence in forming the government. "...Everything is finalised. We are going to face an election and will win it. Our NDA government will be formed," he said.

On being asked whether BJP leader K Annamalai would contest the upcoming elections, Nagendran said that the decision rests with Annamalai himself, "He himself has to decide if he wants to contest, then he will be..."

BJP releases "chargesheet" targeting DMK government

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, alongside State President Nainar Nagenthran, on Tuesday, released a "chargesheet" in Chennai targeting the DMK government ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Accompanied by leaders including Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan, Goyal described the upcoming Assembly election as a "turning point" in the state's history, expressing confidence that it will expose the "unholy alliance" of DMK with its partners. While adressing the press conference, Piyush Goyal said, "This election will be a turning point in the history of Tamil Nadu. This election will once and for all expose the unholy UPA alliance of DMK, Congress and their partners as being one of the worst governments that Tamil Nadu has ever seen."

He also launched a strong attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its ally Indian National Congress, alleging widespread corruption, rising crime, and failure to deliver on electoral promises in Tamil Nadu. Goyal described the upcoming Assembly election as a "turning point" in the state's history, expressing confidence that the electorate would reject the current government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Election Schedule and Key Contestants

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting is scheduled for May 4. Vijay, who is making an electoral debut with his party, will look to turn the polls into a three-way contest among the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA. (ANI)