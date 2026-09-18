TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran urged the state government to probe two men who allegedly threatened a bomb blast in Srivilliputhur if 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' was chanted. He questioned how such threats were made in the presence of police personnel.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday urged the state government to thoroughly investigate an alleged threat by two young men who said that "a bomb will explode in Srivilliputhur" if the slogan "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" was raised.

In a post shared on X, Nagenthran said he was "deeply shocked" after seeing a video in which the two men allegedly made the remarks in the presence of police personnel. "The government under @TVKPartyHQ must thoroughly investigate those who openly threatened, 'A bomb will explode in Srivilliputhur'!" Nagenthran said. "I was deeply shocked to see a video in which two young men threaten, even in front of police personnel, 'If you chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ a bomb will explode in Srivilliputhur,'" he added.

Concerns Over 'Brainwashing' of Youth

Nagenthran questioned how the two men could allegedly react with such anger to the slogan and raised concerns over what he described as their "brainwashing". "In independent India, my mind is perplexed at how the brains of these young men have been so thoroughly brainwashed that they would react with such fury to hearing the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said.

BJP Demands Deeper Probe into Terror Links, Police Role

The BJP leader also questioned how the alleged threats were made in the presence of police personnel and sought an investigation into whether any organisation was involved. "Who emboldened them to issue such terrorist-like threats right in the presence of surrounding police personnel? This raises suspicions about whether some terrorist organization is operating behind the scenes to turn Tamil Nadu’s youth into anti-nationals," Nagenthran said.

He further urged the police to investigate the backgrounds and alleged extremist ideologies of the two men, amid reports that they were taken into custody for questioning and subsequently released. "In a situation where it is said that the two young men in question were taken in for questioning by the police under the pretext of an investigation and then released, the police must properly and thoroughly investigate their backgrounds as well as their extremist ideologies," he said.

Urgent Appeal for State Security

Nagenthran also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure the security of the state. "Furthermore, on behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, I strongly urge the government led by Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay to take appropriate actions to ensure that Tamil Nadu’s security faces no threats whatsoever," he said. (ANI)