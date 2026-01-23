Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin moved a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to protect MGNREGA's demand-driven nature. It calls for adequate funds, timely wage payments, and criticises new rules that exclude genuine rural workers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday moved a special resolution in the State Assembly, urging the Union Government to protect the demand-driven nature of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and ensure adequate fund allocation based on employment demand and state performance. The resolution emphasised that rural households are legally entitled to work under the scheme whenever demanded and that timely wage payments are a fundamental obligation of the Centre. It called for the 100-day rural employment programme to continue in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, in remembrance of the principles and guiding values laid down by the Father of the Nation.

Call for Adequate Funding Amidst Rural Distress

Highlighting the rising economic distress, price fluctuations, and loss of livelihoods in rural areas, the Chief Minister pointed out that the demand for employment under MGNREGA has increased significantly. However, the Union Government's allegedly insufficient fund allocation has led to denial of work, delayed wage payments, and accumulation of pending dues, affecting workers' livelihoods.

Criticism of New Systems and Technological Hurdles

The resolution also criticised the Centre's new system, VB-G-RAM-G, and other technological and administrative changes such as mandatory digital attendance and new payment mechanisms, which, according to the State Government, have excluded genuine workers, particularly the elderly and those without digital access.

Resolution Demands Upholding Federalism and Workers' Rights

Tamil Nadu's resolution further demanded that the funding contribution pattern for the new scheme be aligned with the earlier MGNREGA framework and that states be allowed to determine fund allocation to districts independently, respecting the principles of federalism. It urged the Union Government to release pending funds immediately, simplify procedures, ensure timely wage payments, and uphold the right to work guaranteed under the Act, including unemployment allowances where employment is not provided within the stipulated time.

Protecting Rural Livelihoods a Priority

The Chief Minister underscored that these measures are vital to safeguard rural livelihoods and ensure effective implementation of the employment guarantee programme, reaffirming Tamil Nadu's commitment to protecting workers' rights and sustaining MGNREGA as a key social security initiative. (ANI)