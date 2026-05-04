The counting of votes for all 234 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies has commenced amid tight security. Party workers from DMK and TVK have gathered, awaiting results, with the DMK-led alliance widely expected to retain power.

The counting of votes for all 234 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am on Monday, amid tight security arrangements throughout Chennai. The process will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.

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Party Workers Gather Amidst Anticipation

Outside the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) headquarters, party workers and supporters were seen gathering early in the morning, awaiting the start of the counting process and early trends. At the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, similar scenes of anticipation were witnessed, with party cadres monitoring updates closely as counting got underway across the state.

Tight Security at Chennai Counting Centres

One of the key counting centres has been set up at Loyola College in Chennai, where votes for several important constituencies, including Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery, and Saidapet, are being counted.

According to officials, each counting hall is under constant surveillance with CCTV cameras, and only authorised personnel, including counting agents and election officials, are permitted inside after strict verification. Barricades have been erected around the college premises to regulate traffic and prevent unauthorised entry. Quick Response Teams and senior police officers are monitoring the situation on the ground.

Further, heavy security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centre set up at Loyola College in Chennai, where votes for several key Assembly constituencies will be counted.

DMK Alliance Confident of Victory

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with counting set to begin at 8:00 am on Monday. In Tamil Nadu, the political narrative appears relatively predictable, though equally intense. The ruling DMK-led alliance is widely expected to retain power, supported by strong voter turnout and favourable exit polls.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance would return to power in Tamil Nadu. "We are confident that our DMK alliance will form the government and create history in Tamil Nadu. We are very confident that we will come back to power," he said. (ANI)