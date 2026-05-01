TMC leader Shashi Panja slammed the ECI for 'glaring loopholes' in a strong room controversy, alleging the room was opened without party representatives and that human activity was seen on camera, sparking panic among the party.

TMC Slams ECI Over Strong Room 'Loopholes'

West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja once again reiterated her party's stance on recent strong room controversy in Kolkata while highlighting the "glaring loopholes" in the matter by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

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Speaking to reporters, Panja asked why no political party was apprised earlier by the ECI over the segregation of postal ballots in the strong room, while alleging that the strong room was being left open without the presence of any political party representative. "There were glaring loopholes: one, that particular room was opened without any political party representative being present; secondly, we were not apprised that this kind of activity related to postal ballots would take place," said Panja.

The TMC leader further alleged the presence of "certain people" in the strong room, which was seen through cameras, while denying any kind of communication by the ECI into the matter. She highlighted the response of the electoral body to the matter, saying that it had sent an email to political parties before the incident. "There are very serious loopholes we have seen. On camera number 17, we noticed there were certain people inside the strong rooms, which were absolutely sealed by our agents. They are all in one room, and obviously there is one door to the room. Now, if you are opening the door, all parties need to be told about this. Yesterday, the Election Commission of India mentioned that they had sent an email," he said.

She further questioned the lack of protest by other political parties over the issue, stressing that the TMC wouldn't have said anything if other political groups had registered a protest over the issue. Panja alleged that the TMC witnessed human activity inside the strong room, in which ballots in pink envelopes were visible. "Now, if somebody had responded, we wouldn't have said anything. None of the political parties, cutting across all political lines, were present. If nobody was present, then why didn't you open that particular room and take your officers to do that postal ballot job--whatever job it is? Why were political parties not apprised of it? The moment we from the All India Trinamool Congress noticed human activity there, it became a kind of panic situation. You can see ballots--pink envelopes--they are visible. So we registered a protest," said Panja.

Mamata Banerjee Warns Against EVM Tampering

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room. TMC supremo here is facing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Claiming that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state, Banerjee said, "There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room."

Asserting that TMC is facing a biased stance from the Election Commission of India, CM Banerjee said, "Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together."

Also, the Chief Minister urged every citizen to maintain peace and harmony during this crucial time. "Victory is Certain," she said. "Bengal refuses to bow to the Bohiragotos of Delhi and Gujarat, who seek to subjugate a people whose soul they can never understand. Every act of wrongdoing against our people, every overreach, and every heavy-handed tactic by the BJP and their Central Forces will be answered. Once the results are in, every transgression will be paid for in full through the ruthless power of the democratic process," Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

Exit Polls Predict BJP Win

Most exit polls have predicted a BJP ousting the TMC in West Bengal, which has been in power for the last 15 years. Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

Record Voter Turnout Amid Tensions

West Bengal has achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections. However, the polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent."The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said.

The voter turnout was high across the board, with female voters leading at 92.28 per cent and male voters not far behind at 91.07 per cent. (ANI)