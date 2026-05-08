After BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal, MLA-elect Tapas Roy said the TMC's relevance is over. Suvendu Adhikari, who beat Mamata Banerjee, was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader and will be the state's first BJP Chief Minister.

BJP Leaders Attack TMC Post-Victory

BJP MLA-elect Tapas Roy launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, claiming that the party's political relevance was coming to an end after the BJP's sweeping victory in the state assembly elections. Speaking in Kolkata, Roy said, "The party (TMC) is over already. This party will no longer exist, and such a party should not continue either, which is against the country, against West Bengal, those who support the Jihadis, who call Hinduism a dirty religion, those who get Hindus killed. Such a party should not exist in Bengal."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP MLA-elect Jagannath Chattopadhyay said the people had given a clear mandate for governance change. He stated, "The people of Bengal have given a message..., they have given us a wholesome mandate and based on this mandate we are going to rule this state."

BJP candidate from Uttarpara, Dipanjan Chakraborty, credited the party leadership for the electoral performance. He said, "The credit goes to the BJP, the PM, the home minister and the leader Suvendu Adhikari... and the people of Bengal... Our biggest priority is the nation, and no compromise."

BJP MLA-elect Hiran Chatterjee also described the victory as collective support for the party. "This victory is the victory of all the people of Bengal... My contribution is only of 1% from where I was elected... Our party is the largest organisational party in the entire world...," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari to be New Chief Minister

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected as the BJP Legislative Party Leader in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the state's first BJP Chief Minister.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a party meeting in Kolkata, where he said, "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party."

Adhikari is set to take the oath tomorrow, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Adhikari, who met newly elected BJP MLAs in Kolkata, had defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes.

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.