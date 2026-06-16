TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee refuted allegations by rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, calling her complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker 'false, frivolous and politically motivated.' He alleged the complaint was made with a political goal to malign him.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations made against him by rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, terming her complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker as "false, frivolous and politically motivated."

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Speaking to reporters, Banerjee questioned the basis of the accusations levelled against him and said he had never insulted Dastidar. "If I am a habitual offender, did I do anything to you? Did I ever insult you? I have been in the legal profession for around 40 years. Someone who does not even come to the Parliament is speaking against me. This is her personal bias," he said.

Banerjee further alleged that the complaint was filed with a political objective to malign his image. "The complaint is false, frivolous and afterthought. The complaint is completely vague in character. After May 6, she had kept her distance from the party. I was appointed as the chief whip, a letter was addressed and thereafter she had initially tried to create issues and tried to join another political party," he said.

Claiming that the allegations stemmed from political differences, Banerjee added, "So, this complaint has been made motivatedly with a political goal and with a view to malign me. This is a political malice."

Dastidar seeks MP's expulsion

On Monday, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the expulsion of Kalyan Banerjee from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic remarks and misconduct within the precincts of Parliament.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dastidar, the MP from West Bengal's Barasat constituency, referred to an earlier complaint dated May 28, 2026, and sought the Speaker's intervention and "appropriate action" against Banerjee for his alleged conduct.

Dastidar alleged that Banerjee had repeatedly used "objectionable, disrespectful and inappropriate language" against her and other women Members of Parliament during House proceedings. "Such conduct is unbecoming of a Member of Parliament and undermines the dignity, decorum and standards of parliamentary debate expected from elected representatives," the letter stated. (ANI)

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