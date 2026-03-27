TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee held a roadshow in Alipurduar, attacking the BJP for price hikes and allegedly charging for services like Aadhaar. He contrasted this with TMC's welfare schemes and accused the Centre of withholding state funds.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee held a roadshow from Gopinagar Grounds to Bhutan Gate in Kalchini, Alipurduar, West Bengal, on Thursday. Addressing the gathering after the roadshow, he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that people are being charged money in the name of Aadhaar, PAN cards and other services. He said, "If you cast your vote to BJP, then you will be deprived. The prices of LPG, petrol, milk, and other items increased massively. People are being charged money in the name of Aadhaar, PAN card and other services."

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Banerjee Slams BJP, Touts TMC's Welfare Schemes

He also spoke about the state government's welfare schemes. "...But, our Government is giving money to our Lakshmis (Lakshmir Bhandar) and other beneficiaries through various state schemes. BJP is seeking votes by appealing to caste and community divisions instead of focusing on development and governance," Banerjee added.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP is withholding funds meant for the state. "BJP is using a remote control to stop our rightful funds. Now it's your turn to press the button for TMC and give a democratic reply through your vote," he said.

Referring to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, he said, "Bihar's Dy CM said to stop selling fish. What we will do, they decide. Just remember. Is this justified?"

TMC Highlights Development, Questions BJP's Record

Highlighting the work done in the Dhupguri subdivision, Banerjee said, "From strengthening healthcare services to improving education infrastructure, our government has delivered comprehensive development for the people of Dhupguri."

Criticism Over SIR and Withheld Funds

Mentioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he criticised the BJP and its MP Jayanta Roy. He said, "BJP's Dr Jayanta Roy won the Jalpaiguri Parliamentary seat, but what they have done, nothing. They stood people in the line of SIR lastly. Yes, stand again in the line to cast your vote in favour of TMC. Ask the BJP people when they come for the campaign, why they stopped the central scheme funds."

He added, "BJP is ruling so many states, but shows one state where they can take one initiative like our leader Mamata Banerjee. On SIR, many over-age people are standing in line to prove he/she is Indian. Is this justified?"

'Ready to Face Any BJP Leader with My Report Card'

Asserting confidence in his party's performance, he said, "I am ready to face any BJP leader with my report card of development. I can confidently say they will have nothing substantial to show in comparison. Let them come forward and speak about the development work they have actually delivered to the people." (ANI)