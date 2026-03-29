Ahead of West Bengal polls, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating Ram Navami violence and warned of a post-election 'red card'. CM Mamata Banerjee also slammed the BJP for inciting riots and oppressing minorities.

Abhishek Banerjee Links Ram Navami Violence to BJP Strategy

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday linked Ram Navami violence to the BJP's strategy and highlighted the Centre's alleged "merciless" treatment of minorities. Addressing a rally here on Sunday, Banerjee invoked a football analogy, "We need to make 22-0 from here. BJP shouldn't be given an inch. High-ranking officials have been changed after ECI took charge. It was done so that the BJP could spread violence during Ram Navami. Have you seen violence when we celebrate Durga Puja or Eid? Those who are celebrating Ram Navami with weapons and in a drunken state have not read the history of Lord Ram. I have an eye on everyone. Take this as a warning. If you wear a jersey of one team, be loyal to that team. Don't play for the other team. We will definitely win, and the post-match (elections) will show you a RED CARD and show the exit door..."

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Challenges Opposition on Central Security

He also challenged Humayun Kabir's Janata Unnayan Party (JUP)and (Congress leader) Adhir Chowdhury to ask the Centre to withdraw security, offering state govt protection instead. "I challenge Humayun Kabir and Adhir Chowdhury to ask the central government to withdraw their protection. Within 24 hours, the state government will provide them security. If they have any morality left, they should do it, since the Centre has tortured minorities mercilessly..."

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Inciting Riots

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP in the run-up to the 2026 state elections, accusing the opposition party of inciting riots. CM Mamata said, "Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided; they don't believe in any religion. These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots, and they come to power by killing people. Most attacks on tribal people, attacks on women, happen in BJP-ruled states. Our Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states. We don't oppress anyone."

Election Schedule and Past Results

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)