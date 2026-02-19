TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleges the Election Commission is flouting Supreme Court directions in West Bengal by using WhatsApp for official communication to 'inflate deletion numbers' in the voter list, vowing to take legal action against it.

Banerjee Accuses ECI of Flouting SC Norms

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that the Election Commission of India is 'flouting' the directions of the Supreme Court while conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. Banerjee has alleged that the poll body is regularly circulating instructions to its officers through WhatsApp, rather through "formal, traceable, and accountable mechanisms."

"Is the @ECISVEEP of the view that directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court can be openly FLOUTED? The highest Court of the land has repeatedly emphasised transparency, due process, and adherence to official channels of communication. Yet we are witnessing instructions being circulated over WhatsApp rather than through formal, traceable, and accountable mechanisms," he posted on X.

Allegations of Irregular Communication

He further alleged that there are 'credible reports' of ECI officials, specifically the Special Roll Observer, C Murugan is giving instructions to other officers regarding accepting birth certificates as valid form of documents in order to "inflate deletion numbers". "Even more disturbing are credible reports of Special Roll Observer, C Murugan, issuing instructions regarding the acceptability of birth certificates directly to Micro Observers in a WhatsApp group, to inflate deletion numbers. Need I remind the ECI of the Supreme Court's categorical directive that the role of micro-observers must remain strictly assistive? Why, then, is statutory procedure being bypassed, and under whose instructions?" the X post added. The TMC leader also shared purported screenshots of WhatsApp messages, with the officials allegedly giving instructions regarding the acceptance of documents.

'Data Misused to Target Community'

"Login Data is being misused to generate queries and specifically target a certain community at the direction of ECI's political masters in Delhi. Should this matter be independently examined, it will be established that the tower location and IP address of the login device differ from the actual location of the concerned roll observer," he said.

He added further, "The Election Commission derives its legitimacy from PUBLIC TRUST, not POLITICAL PATRONAGE. We shall pursue this matter before the highest court of law. Further, any person aligning themselves with or acting at the behest of Zamindars of Delhi will face stringent and uncompromising legal action. Brace yourselves!"

TMC Delegation Meets Electoral Officer

Earlier today, a five-member delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) visited the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. According to the party, the delegation comprised of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, TMC leader Pratima Mondal, TMC MP Partha Bhowmick and West Bengal Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu. (ANI)