TMC MP Saugata Roy asserted it is 'important for the party to work with Congress' against the BJP, even as the TMC faces an internal crisis with three Rajya Sabha MPs resigning in a week amid allegations of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.

Amid the speculation of a possible Congress-Trinamool Congress (TMC) merger, party MP Saugata Roy on Thursday asserted that it is "important for the party to work with Congress" agaisnt ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. He has not clarified the possibility of a Congress-TMC merger or an alliance.

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Speaking to ANI on the possible Congress-TMC alliance, Roy said, "It is important for us to work with Congress. That much I can say. We will see whether a merger happens or an alliance."

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the resignation of MPs from the party, he accused the ruling party of violence against the TMC leaders and their offices. He said that the party should work with Congress against the BJP in the state.

TMC Faces Turmoil as MPs Resign

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Prakash Chik Baraik, representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, has resigned from the Upper House. Soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday said that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.

This is the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House. On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Amid the speculation on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs' reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik reached at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.

"Time will tell," Baraik said upon asking the question whether he would join the BJP.

'Operation Lotus' in Full Swing, Alleges TMC

Meanwhile, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their 'Operation Lotus', All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Kirti Azad on Thursday said that money was offered, MPs were threatened and now West Bengal Police is sitting at the residential premises and offices of these MPs. He alleged that 'Operation Lotus' is in full swing under the supervision of Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Operation Lotus, under the supervision of Amit Shah is in full swing. Various name through sources are floating around. This trick is not working. I can't say about the future, but they definitely don't have 16 names. Money was offered, threatened and now West Bengal Police is sitting at the residential premises and offices of these MPs. Come on Amit Shah try harder. After all, Udhar ka Sindoor Tumhari Mang mein uska Hai, who was caught on camera, taking a Bribe of five lakhs of rupees," the post read.

Operation Lotus, under the supervision of Amit Shah is in full swing. Various name through sources are floating around. This trick is not working. I can’t say about the future, but they definitely don’t have 16 names. Money was offered, threatened and now West Bengal Police is… — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 11, 2026

Congress Slams BJP for 'Capturing Power'

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP over a series of resignations by TMC leaders in Bengal after the Assembly election loss, saying that the ruling party is "preoccupied with capturing power."

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the "core problems" of the country cannot be resolved till the BJP remains in power. He said, "The BJP is in power in Bengal today. They ought to serve the people and act upon the promises made in their manifesto. Instead, they are preoccupied with capturing power. As long as the BJP remains in power, the country's core problems will not be resolved, even if they secure that power by subverting democracy."

This comes amid turmoil within the All India Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party. (ANI)