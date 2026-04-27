TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee vowed to "finish the game" BJP started after party MP Mitali Bag's car was allegedly attacked by BJP workers in Arambagh. TMC accused BJP of orchestrating the attack, linking it to Amit Shah's threats.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said the TMC will end the game that Bharatiya Janata Party started, as they claimed that their party MP Mitali Bag was attacked by BJP workers. "On 4th May, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be happy; the steering will be in our hands. As they have started the game ('khela') by attacking Mitali, we will finish the game. On May 4. DJ will play in this area," Banerjee said.

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TMC MP Attacked During Campaign

Mitali Bag, in a Facebook live, had claimed that her car was attacked during campaigning today, and claimed that the BJP workers are responsible for the attack.

Earlier today, Banerjee visited the Arambagh Medical College to meet Mitali Bag. Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of attacking Bag's convoy when she was on her way to attend Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh.

TMC Accuses Amit Shah of Orchestrating Attack

Sharing Mitali Bag's video, TMC, in a post on X said, "Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hanged upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon. Our MP, Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs. Her car was vandalised. Her windshield was smashed. Shards of glass pierced her body. Hear her writhe in agony."

"This is an attempt on the life of an elected Member of Parliament. Amit Shah issued the order from the stage. His lumpens carried it out on the street. The chain of command is direct. The responsibility is his. This is the extent to which the BJP is willing to go when defeat stares them in the face. Violence. Blood. An attack on a woman. An attack on a Scheduled Caste representative. In broad daylight. Without shame," the post read.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)