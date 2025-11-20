TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee has filed a complaint against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging treason and misuse of Raj Bhavan. In retaliation, the Governor's office filed an FIR against Banerjee for his derogatory remarks.

TMC Files Complaint Against Governor Alleging Treason

The face off between Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal Governor is continuing with TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee filing a formal complaint against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that he has misused Raj Bhavan and his activities could disrupt the peace and stability of the State.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The complaint filed on Wednesday has been highlighted by Advocate Arka Kumar Nag, who spoke to ANI regarding the matter, detailing serious allegations against the Governor.

Advocate Nag said, "Kalyan Banerjee has complained that the Governor of Bengal is using the Raj Bhavan to commit certain illegal acts that threaten to disrupt the peace of Bengal. He is also making direct attacks on the state of Bengal, its infrastructure, and its law and order; it proves that the Governor's activities are tantamount to treason. This is a complaint against an individual, not a post. The post of Governor is a highly respected position for all of us, and we hold the Constitution in absolute esteem. But if someone comes to this post and uses it for negative purposes or criminal activities, it must be stopped."

Nag added that the complaint invokes multiple provisions of law, including Sections 61, 152, 163, 194, and 353 of the BNS, covering all sub-provisions related to treason. He emphasised that the complaint also cites sections addressing incitement, spreading misinformation, and attempting to create unrest among the public.

According to the TMC leader's advocate, these provisions have been included based on statements made by the Governor in the media, where he allegedly described the police as "predators" and criticised the state government's functioning.

Advocate Nag said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness, noting that the complaint seeks to hold the Governor accountable for actions deemed threatening public order and challenging the constitutional framework. He reiterated that the complaint targets specific activities and statements, not the office of the Governor itself, which remains a respected constitutional post.

The TMC has expressed concern over the Governor's alleged misuse of authority and stated that legal remedies are being pursued to ensure the maintenance of constitutional norms and the peace of the state.

The complaint and its subsequent investigation could escalate political tensions in West Bengal, drawing further scrutiny to the Raj Bhavan's role in the state's governance.

Governor's Office Retaliates, Files FIR Against TMC Leader

The West Bengal Raj Bhavan on Sunday issued a strong statement accusing Kalyan Banerjee of committing offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for his recent remarks alleging that Governor CV Ananda Bose is keeping "guns and bombs" inside Raj Bhavan and harbouring criminals.

In a press note, the Governor's office said Banerjee's statements have "the unavoidable effect of causing fear and alarm to the people of West Bengal, which can induce any member of the public against the State or against public tranquillity."

It also claimed that the Lok Sabha member has attracted Section 197 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of the BNS.

Additionally, it accused that Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has committed offences under Section 196(1)(a) and (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Governor Bose filed an FIR with the Hare Street Police Station on Tuesday, accusing Banerjee of making "derogatory" remarks.

Raj Bhavan had lodged the FIR on Tuesday against Banerjee for his statements alleging Bose of giving shelter to "BJP goons'' and stocking arms and ammunition inside the Governor's House premises to kill Trinamool Congress workers. Banerjee has been booked under various sections of the BNS, including those pertaining to crime to assault or wrongfully restrain the President or Governor intentionally in a manner that can endanger India's unity and integrity.