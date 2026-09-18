West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee invoked democracy amid a dispute between two TMC factions over the party's name and symbol. Both groups have approached the Election Commission to be recognised as the real TMC ahead of the October 6 by-elections.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday invoked the values of democracy amid an ongoing dispute between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the party's name, organisational control and election symbol ahead of the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "Politics is a permanent war; a war at every hour; a war at every minute; a war at every second - a war that changes interests, needs and priorities. Long live the eternal ideas & values of Democracy enshrined in India’s Constitution." Politics is a permanent war; a war at every hour; a war at every minute; a war at every second - a war that changes interests, needs and priorities. Long Live the eternal ideas & values of Democracy enshrined in India’s Constitution. — Ritabrata Banerjee (@RitabrataBanerj) September 17, 2026 This came amid the ongoing dispute between two factions of the Trinamool Congress over the party's name, organisational control and election symbol ahead of the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar. The Election Commission heard the rival factions on Thursday after seeking their final submissions.

EC to Decide on TMC Symbol Allotment

Earlier on Thursday, Ritabrata Banerjee said the Election Commission of India must take the final decision on allotment of the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol, as rival factions have submitted Forms A and B ahead of the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections. Ritabrata, who heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April, made the remarks after appearing before the Election Commission's full bench in Delhi.

"We met the Election Commission's full bench today. We presented our arguments and addressed the queries raised regarding the by-elections in Rejinagar and Nandigram," Ritabrata Banerjee told reporters in Delhi. "Yesterday was the deadline for filing nominations for these by-elections, and scrutiny took place today, so the issue of symbol allotment is now pending. We have submitted Forms A and B; however, Forms A and B have also been submitted from Kalighat, so the Election Commission must make the final decision," he said.

Both factions have staked a claim to being the “real” Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party's legitimate leadership. The delegation led by Ritabrata included Akhruzzaman, Arup Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Riju Datta. The dispute has intensified with the two factions fielding candidates for the upcoming bypolls and staking claims to the TMC's traditional election symbol. Both camps have submitted documents before the poll panel in support of their respective claims.

By-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat and retained Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.

Polling for the two by-elections is scheduled for October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Election Commission has scheduled the completion of the entire election process before October 11. (ANI)