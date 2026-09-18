The Allahabad High Court quashed a rape case against Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, finding the allegations baseless. The Sitapur MP, who called the case politically motivated, thanked the court and said he would explore legal action against the officials.

The Allahabad High Court quashed the case against Congress MP Rakesh Rathore in connection with rape allegations, providing relief to the Sitapur MP after a legal process spanning 20 months.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court quashed the FIR registered against Rathore in January 2025 at City Kotwali police station in Sitapur.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said he had approached the High Court against the allegations and the chargesheet, seeking quashing of the proceedings. He said the High Court had granted a stay when he approached the court and has now quashed the FIR.

“Today, the verdict has been delivered--they have quashed the FIR. They found all the allegations to be untrue and completely… baseless, a fact acknowledged by the High Court. I thank the High Court, I thank God, and I thank my well-wishers,” Rathore said.

“When this incident occurred, I was stunned, and I couldn't make sense of it. Due to a lack of information, those 48 days were a very difficult phase of my life. Yet, I received full support from my entire family and friends; everyone kept my morale high,” he added.

MP Alleges Political Motivation, Plans Legal Action

He alleged that the cases against him were "politically motivated" and said he had never faced a situation where he needed to approach a court before the incident.

“The only cases against me were politically motivated ones. But I had never encountered a situation where I needed to go to court,” the MP said.

The Congress MP said he would consult his lawyers and approach the court against the officials who registered the FIR, conducted the investigation and prepared the chargesheet, alleging they had acted without hearing his side.

“I will consult my respected lawyers and approach the court again regarding those who filed this false FIR—the officers who registered it and conducted the investigation without even hearing my side..., those who started applying pressure in this manner, the investigating officers, and those involved in the chargesheet. I will go to court against all of them. I will try to explore with my lawyers how far we can go regarding a defamation case,” Rathore said.

Rathore also said he would explore legal options, including filing a defamation case against those he alleged were involved in filing the FIR.

The case was registered after a woman alleged rape against Rathore on the pretext of marriage. The case was registered at City Kotwali police station on the orders of then Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra.