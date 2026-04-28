TMC leader Santanu Sen slammed the BJP after an alleged attack on MP Mitali Bag's car. Sen accused the BJP of violence due to fear of defeat, and of being anti-women and against marginalised communities for attacking a female SC representative.

TMC Accuses BJP of Being Anti-Marginalised Sen also accused the BJP of being against marginalised communities, stating that the incident is "further proof" of the party being anti-Scheduled Caste and anti-Scheduled Tribe. Meanwhile, there has been no immediate response from the BJP regarding these allegations. Earlier, on April 27, Banerjee visited the Arambagh Medical College to meet Mitali Bag. 'Amit Shah Issued the Order': TMC's Official Statement Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of attacking Bag's convoy when she was on her way to attend Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh. Sharing Mitali Bag's video, TMC, in a post on X said, "Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hanged upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon. Our MP, Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs. Her car was vandalised. Her windshield was smashed. Shards of glass pierced her body. Hear her writhe in agony."This is an attempt on the life of an elected Member of Parliament. Amit Shah issued the order from the stage. His lumpens carried it out on the street. The chain of command is direct. The responsibility is his. This is the extent to which the BJP is willing to go when defeat stares them in the face. Violence. Blood. An attack on a woman. An attack on a Scheduled Caste representative. In broad daylight. Without shame," the post read.The second phase of polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Following the alleged attack on TMC MP Mitali Bag's car during election campaigning, Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing the party of resorting to violence out of fear of defeat. Speaking on the incident, Sen said, "The BJP's true face has been exposed. They are scared because the TMC defeated them in the first phase itself, taking over 100 of their seats." He further alleged that the attack on Mitali Bag reflects the BJP's stance on women's safety. "Those who talk about women's safety attacked a female parliamentarian and attempted to murder her. This shows how anti-women the BJP is," he said.Sen also accused the BJP of being against marginalised communities, stating that the incident is "further proof" of the party being anti-Scheduled Caste and anti-Scheduled Tribe. Meanwhile, there has been no immediate response from the BJP regarding these allegations. Earlier, on April 27, Banerjee visited the Arambagh Medical College to meet Mitali Bag.Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of attacking Bag's convoy when she was on her way to attend Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh. Sharing Mitali Bag's video, TMC, in a post on X said, "Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hanged upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon. Our MP, Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs. Her car was vandalised. Her windshield was smashed. Shards of glass pierced her body. Hear her writhe in agony."This is an attempt on the life of an elected Member of Parliament. Amit Shah issued the order from the stage. His lumpens carried it out on the street. The chain of command is direct. The responsibility is his. This is the extent to which the BJP is willing to go when defeat stares them in the face. Violence. Blood. An attack on a woman. An attack on a Scheduled Caste representative. In broad daylight. Without shame," the post read.The second phase of polling in West Bengal is scheduled for April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source