Tripura CM Manik Saha declared Tipra Motha's defeat in the TTAADC election as certain, citing their corruption and falsehood. He predicted a BJP victory and accused the party of betraying the Janajati people by provoking ethnic divisions.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that due to corruption, falsehood and the kind of activities the Tipra Motha party (TMP) has engaged in over the past days, their defeat in the TTAADC is now certain. He said that on April 12, the people of the TTAADC will create history, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government.

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CM Saha said that Tipra Motha Party is betraying and hurting Janajati people in the name of Thansa. He said that Tipra Motha is doing politics by provoking the ethnic community. "Those who think they do not care about the Chief Minister should understand that the general public does not care about them these days. The days of their misrule in TTAADC are over."

"For the sake of the development of Tiprasa, the Bharatiya Janata Party must win with a huge vote," he said. He said this at a rally organised in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party-nominated candidate at Kalachhara Motor Stand in South Tripura district on the occasion of the TTAADC elections today.

The Chief Minister participated in the rally organised in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party-nominated candidate Abhijit Tripura at the 27 East Muhuripur Bhuratli constituency on Thursday.

CM Saha launches attack on Opposition Leader

While addressing the meeting, CM Saha said that many types of politics are being seen these days. "Our Leader of the Opposition does not have the courage to come here and contest from a reserved seat. He does not have the ability to stand in tribal areas on a reserved seat. That is why he won by a very small number of votes by contesting from an unreserved seat. But these days, he makes a lot of speeches on social media and says various things," he said.

CM Saha said that the LoP claimed that the Chief Minister seems to be politically bankrupt. "I said that you are alleging that someone has occupied government land in Boxanagar. But three-fourths of your party office in Amarpur has been built on government land. Even though you went to the High Court on this matter, it was dismissed. That is why there was also a demand to demolish their party office with a bulldozer," said CM Saha.

'Who is actually playing Gotup?': CM questions rivals

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that CPIM often claims that the BJP is playing a drama with Tipra Motha, and Congress also says the same. "We are being accused of playing Gotup. However, when he was a candidate for the Assembly, Tipra Motha did not field any candidate there. So who is actually playing Gotup? Such confusion is being spread to mislead people. And there is no point in talking about Congress. I will say with discipline that if there is any disorderly party, it is the Congress party. Meanwhile, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on strengthening the country. Instead, Congress is making arrangements to bring this country to its knees," said CM Saha.

'Tipra Motha hurting Janajati people in name of Thansa'

The Chief Minister said that Tipra Motha is doing politics by provoking ethnic divisions. "This party has no philosophy. Tipra Motha is hurting the Janajati people by misusing Thansa. They are only misleading the people of Thansa. The Bharatiya Janata Party wants the welfare of all sections of society. We want to stay united with everyone and move forward together. The Prime Minister has said that everyone is a partner, everyone is a stakeholder in development, everyone has faith, and everyone is a worker. Our state government is also working in that direction," he said.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, BJP state IT convenor Chandan Debnath, district president Deepak Dutta, mandal president, state women's wing president Mimi Majumdar, and other leaders and workers at various levels were present at the program. (ANI)