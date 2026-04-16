BJP's Egra candidate Dibyendu Adhikari slammed the TMC for lack of development, alleging the local MLA doesn't visit the area. He expressed confidence in winning and assured development with a 'double-engine government' if BJP is elected.

TMC Failed in Development, Alleges BJP Candidate

BJP candidate from Egra Assembly constituency, Dibyendu Adhikari, on Thursday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has failed to carry out developmental work here, stating that even the local MLA does not visit the area. Speaking to ANI, "This place is near Odisha. The TMC has done no developmental work here in this place. Even the MLA does not come to visit this place," Adhikari said while addressing people in the constituency.

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Expressing confidence ahead of the elections, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has allowed him to serve the people and assured development if elected. "Now, I have been allowed by the BJP to work for this constituency after winning the elections. Everyone is with us. We will form a double-engine government and work for its development," a former Lok Sabha MP said.

High-Voltage Contest Ahead

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)