The Election Commission of India is set to decide on the dispute over the Trinamool Congress' name and symbol between factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee. The ECI will meet a delegation led by Ritabrata on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) may take a decision on Thursday on the dispute over the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol between the factions led by Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

ECI Hearing on Party Symbol Dispute

The ECI will meet a five-member delegation led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Thursday in connection with the dispute. In a letter to Banerjee, the Commission informed that the meeting will take place at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi, at 3 PM on Thursday.

The ECI said, "The Commission has decided to hold a hearing with your delegation comprising of five members on 17.09.2026 (Thursday) at 3:00 PM at the Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi-110001."

Earlier on Saturday, the ECI had met a five-member delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee as part of the proceedings over the claim to the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol. The delegation includes Ritabrata Banerjee, Akhruzzaman, Arup Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Riju Datta. Ritabrata heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April.

Bypolls Intensify Factional Feud

Both factions have staked a claim to being the “real” Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party's legitimate leadership. With the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls approaching in West Bengal, the dispute between the two Trinamool Congress factions over the party's name and election symbol has intensified. The outcome of the proceedings is significant for the competing factions as they seek recognition ahead of the upcoming electoral contest.

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda.

Polling will be conducted on October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11. (ANI)