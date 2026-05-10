WB BJP President Samik Bhattacharya says TMC has turned Bengal into an 'open market' and won't return to power, comparing its political rout to hair on Anupam Kher's head. He also slammed payments to women voters as an insult and corruption.

'Hair Can Regrow on Anupam Kher's Head, But TMC Won't Be Back'

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday said that the Trinamool Congress should not be considered a political party and has turned West Bengal into an open market. He also reiterated a remark that he had made previously, drawing a comparison to the political rout of TMC to that of hair on Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's head! "This is TMC's internal matter. BJP doesn't try to smell what's cooking in others' kitchens. We have said from day one that TMC should not be considered a political party. TMC has always had the same philosophy: 'Jo Jeeta Vo Sikandar'. Getting a lead at the booth no matter how. They made Bengal an open market. That is why the TMC lost. Its life cycle had ended. Who has been handling TMC's organisation for the last seven years? The Police. Hair can regrow on Anupam Kher's head, but TMC won't be back in power for the fourth time," he said.

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"I really am a big fan of Anupam Kher. There are very few movies of his that I have not seen. A big thanks to him and congratulations," he added.

TMC Insulting Women, Synonymous with Corruption

Further, he highlighted that every leader stated that women would support the TMC because they get Rs 1,500 each, criticising the move as an "insult to women." "One thing that kept coming up in the headlines, in every leader's statement, was that women are TMC voters because they get 1500 rupees each. Isn't this an insult to women?... Would you buy someone's political sense and political awareness for 1500 rupees?" he questioned.

Labelling TMC synonymous with corruption, he said, questioned if a government can be run with a mindset of buying people's minds? "Today, the BJP is giving them Rs 3000. So does that mean that all women will side with the BJP now? Can a government be run with a mindset of buying people off? Corruption and TMC are synonymous," he remarked. (ANI)