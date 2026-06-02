Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has slammed the BJP for 'hooliganism' over alleged attacks on TMC leaders Abhishek and Kalyan Banerjee, questioning police inaction. The attack comes as Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a protest in Kolkata.

Congress Slams BJP Over 'Hooliganism'

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over alleged violence against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, claiming that recent incidents reflected "hooliganism" and raising questions over police inaction.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "The TMC has faced three attacks. Mamata-ji's nephew and MP, Abhishek, was attacked. Subsequently, Kalyan Banerjee was attacked. Furthermore, TMC offices in several locations were vandalised. All of this was orchestrated by the BJP."

Questioning police presence during the incidents, he said, "I would like to ask: when Abhishek Banerjee was being attacked, the police were standing right nearby--why did they not intervene? When Kalyan went to the police station to lodge a complaint, he was attacked; where were the police then?" Tiwari added that political violence has no place in a democratic system. "There is absolutely no place for violence in a democracy. The violence currently taking place can be described as nothing other than the hooliganism of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its local cadres," he added.

Opposition Backs TMC's Right to Protest

Meanwhile, on Mamata Banerjee claiming permission denied for her sit-in protest in Kolkata today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha also backed the right to protest, saying democratic space must be protected. "Space for protest must always be given. If registering a protest in a democracy gets difficult, then it means it is a difficult time in a democracy," Jha told ANI.

In Mumbai, TMC leader Majeed Memon also criticised any denial of permission for demonstrations, linking it to constitutional rights. "If permission is not given to hold a peaceful protest, then it will be a violation of constitutional rights and against democracy. If the government of Bengal doesn't give permission, then it will set an example of strangling of democracy," Memon told ANI.

BJP Dismisses TMC's Strength

On the other hand, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee dismissed the TMC's organisational strength, saying the party was politically weakened. "The TMC party is finished. After the election results were declared on the 4th, despite having 29 Lok Sabha MPs, numerous Rajya Sabha MPs, and 80 MLAs, there is absolutely no one to be seen. Mamata Banerjee is now moving around all alone. Everyone who has committed theft will be apprehended and brought to justice," she told ANI.

TMC Plans Protest Amid Rising Tensions

The political confrontation comes as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a protest in Kolkata at Rani Rashmoni Road today afternoon over alleged post-poll violence against party leaders. The demonstration follows reported attacks on TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee during visits to affected areas in South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. Abhishek Banerjee has alleged he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs, sustaining an eye injury, while Kalyan Banerjee claimed he survived an "attempt to murder" near Chanditala Police Station.

'Cannot Weaken TMC by Intimidation': Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee condemned the incidents, saying, "The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were allegedly instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this?" She further asserted, "TMC will become even stronger. You cannot weaken the party by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs; in fact, this is only making the party stronger."

Banerjee has also warned of expanding the protest beyond Bengal. "Arrest me if you want. The TMC will hold its protest on June 2 even without police permission, microphones or a stage. If we are not allowed to protest in Kolkata, we will protest in Delhi," she said.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five people in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, with investigations currently underway. (ANI)