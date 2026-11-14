TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh accuses police of harassing party leaders and workers to divert political attention. Meanwhile, MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before police regarding a fresh FIR, asserting he has nothing to hide despite continued summons.

TMC Alleges Harassment of Leaders as Abhishek Banerjee Faces Probe

Kunal Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, has accused the police of systematically harassing party leaders and workers. Ghosh claimed that notices and summons are being used to target party members, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, to divert attention from political activities.

"The entire Trinamool Congress--all of Mamata Didi’s soldiers, from the top down to the bottom--are being harassed," Ghosh stated during a press conference. He emphasized that workers at the grassroots level are facing punitive actions and baseless cases.

Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Kolkata Police in connection with an FIR registered on October 31. Speaking to the media, Banerjee declared he has "nothing to hide" and will cooperate with any future summons. He dismissed the police actions as an attempt to intimidate him, stating, "Use whatever power you have; put all your strength. Put me in jail, strangle me, but this head will not bow before anyone."

Meanwhile, political opponents have hit back. State Minister Dilip Ghosh noted that Banerjee has faced summons from central agencies in the past, suggesting the trend would continue. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticized the TMC, alleging the party maintains a "feudal" mindset, while BJP leader Keya Ghosh emphasized that the state must be governed by the rule of law rather than arbitrary individual whims.