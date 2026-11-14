PM Modi will participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Maharashtra, launching 246 development projects worth Rs 3,000 crore. These initiatives focus on tribal education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements across India.

PM Modi to Attend Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and Launch Tribal Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on 15th Novembe at 11 AM via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion of the 151st Birth Anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, his office said in a statement. During the programme, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 246 development projects worth around Rs 3,000 crore. These projects are aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihoods and community infrastructure for tribal communities across the country, as per the PMO. Prime Minister will inaugurate 173 projects, including 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which will serve as hubs for service delivery and community activities. He will also inaugurate various other projects under PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA). Other key projects to be inaugurated include the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum at Aizawl, Mizoram, aimed at preserving tribal culture and heritage. The museum commemorates the courage, valour and sacrifices of Mizo tribal freedom fighters, while showcasing the rich cultural traditions, historical legacy and heritage of the Mizo people. It is named after Ropuiliani, a nineteenth-century Mizo chieftainess who courageously resisted British colonial rule and is remembered as a symbol of tribal resistance and sacrifice, his office said. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 19 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, further strengthening the commitment to providing quality education to tribal children. He will also lay the foundation stone of 12 Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres (TMMCs) to strengthen market access for tribal producers. In addition, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 42 other projects under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA, it said. The programme will mark the culmination of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, being observed across the country from 1st to 15th November. During the Pakhwada, a range of national and grassroots-level programmes have been organised, including the President's interaction with EMRS students, the National Tribal Literary Festival, training programmes for tribal healers, health and nutrition camps for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), and community service drives in tribal villages under the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, ANI)