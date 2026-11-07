TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleges BJP involvement in the attack on Abhishek Banerjee's residence. RJD MP Sudhakar Singh calls for President's Rule in West Bengal, citing a breakdown of law and order following clashes in the Kalighat area.

TMC Alleges Political Vendetta

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that the attack on party leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence was part of a pattern of targeting TMC leaders and workers by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Reacting to Abhishek Banerjee's claim that his residence was attacked, Ghosh alleged that TMC workers, from the party's top leadership to grassroots-level booth workers, were being targeted. He also questioned the police action, alleging that instead of taking action against the attackers, police detained TMC workers. "The party workers could be making preparations for Abhishek's birthday. What was the police doing? They detained our workers instead of the attackers," Ghosh said.

RJD Demands President's Rule

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh also reacted to the incident and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, alleging a deterioration in law and order. "Goons have suddenly come to power in West Bengal, and when goons hold power, it is only natural that lawlessness will increase in the state," Singh said. He further questioned the state government's ability to maintain law and order and said the lives and property of people in the state were at risk. "I demand the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal. If you are unable to run the government or maintain law and order, what is the point of remaining in power? The lives and property of the people there are at risk," he added.

Details of the Kalighat Incident

Earlier today, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee staged a protest after an alleged attack at Abhishek's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata around 2 am on Saturday. Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his residence and office were targeted by a group of individuals he termed "BJP goons" following two days of reconnaissance. He claimed it was the seventh attempt on his life in the past six months and criticised both the Kolkata Police and the judiciary for alleged inaction.

According to police and party reports, clashes erupted between TMC workers, who were gathering to celebrate Abhishek Banerjee's 39th birthday, and BJP supporters between 2 am and 3:30 am. At least eight people were reportedly injured, three of them seriously. A large police contingent was deployed to seal off the area, and several individuals were detained in connection with the overnight clashes.

Mamata Banerjee Responds

Mamata Banerjee reached the Kalighat residence later that morning, accusing the BJP of orchestrating "hooliganism" and disrupting traditional Kali Puja and Diwali preparations. She said she had written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha regarding a breakdown of law and order. TMC supporters raised slogans against the police outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, expressing their anger over the incident.

Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of "hooliganism" and alleged that a "gang of thugs" had attacked a Kali Puja celebration in Kolkata's Kalighat area. Questioning the alleged disruption of traditional Puja celebrations ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali, Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the incident and accused those involved of disturbing the festivities.