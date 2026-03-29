Police have launched a probe into the Titilagarh firing case in Odisha, seizing the gun and taking action against the PSO. Separately, the main accused in the Panjab University firing was arrested and injured during a police operation in Punjab.

Investigation launched in Titilagarh firing

An investigation has been initiated in the Titilagarh firing case on Saturday, according to the police officials.

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Speaking to reporters, Balangir Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Bhushan Behera stated that the relevant gun had been seized and disciplinary action had been taken against the Personal Security Officer involved in the incident.

"We have started an investigation in the Titilagarh case. A case has been registered. And the investigation is going on involving all the said persons. We have seized the relevant gun. Disciplinary action has been taken against the entire PSO. And we will provide all the information after further investigation," he said.

The incident took place earlier in the day at a public event. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Main accused in Panjab University firing nabbed

In a separate incident on Friday, Chandigarh Police, along with the Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab, and Punjab Police, apprehended the main accused in the recent firing incident at Panjab University in a joint operation from Fatehgarh Sahib.

The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, also known as Jass Panaich, a resident of Village Kheri Noudh Singh in Khamano tehsil of Fatehgarh Sahib district. He is alleged to have been involved in the firing incident targeting a student leader of SOPU at Panjab University on March 17.

Police said the accused was traced to Village Nurpur under Amloh Police Station in the Fatehgarh Sahib district during the joint operation. When police teams moved in to arrest him, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory firing by the police, the accused sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

During the operation, police recovered a .32 bore pistol, two live cartridges, four empty cartridges, and a Hyundai Creta. Police said further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)