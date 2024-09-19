Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TISS revokes its ban on students' outfit, modifies 'controversial' honour code

    The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has revoked its ban on the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF), a Left-leaning student collective, while simultaneously softening its controversial honour code.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    In a significant reversal, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has revoked its ban on the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF), a Left-leaning student collective, while simultaneously softening its controversial honour code. The earlier code required students to pledge against engaging in "political, anti-establishment, or unpatriotic discussions" and forbade demonstrations, sit-ins, or any activity deemed disruptive to the academic atmosphere of the institute.

    The ban, initially imposed on August 19 when TISS labeled the PSF as "unauthorised and illegal," was lifted on Monday evening following a thorough review by the institute's "competent authority." In its order, TISS emphasized that the decision came after "detailed deliberations" and was aimed at upholding "mutual respect, unity, and academic integrity."

    Active on campus since 2012, PSF had received an outpouring of support from alumni and faculty after the ban. It had also submitted a detailed appeal to the institute's chancellor, seeking intervention.

    The institute, in the same order, introduced a revised honour code dated September 16, which notably dialed down the mandatory pledge that had sparked widespread backlash. The original pledge was criticized as "undemocratic" by many students. The new version now reads: "...I acknowledge that TISS reserves the right to take disciplinary action against the violations of its rules, policies, or for any other reasons as specified in the institute's regulations. I commit to refrain from any actions or activities that may disrupt the academic environment or damage the reputation of the institute..."

    In a pointed shift from its earlier stance, TISS urged students and faculty to "refrain from any actions or activities that may disrupt the academic atmosphere or tarnish the reputation of the institute." The administration reaffirmed its commitment to creating a "respectful and inclusive environment" for all members of the academic community.

    PSF, in its response, welcomed the revocation of the ban, viewing it as a victory for students' rights. "The revision of the honour code is an assertion that university campuses shall continue to be spaces for open discussions and debates that will provide a platform for students to put forward their opinions without any fear," said the collective in its statement. The group vowed to continue its efforts in advocating for the student body, characterizing the original ban as an "undemocratic" attempt to stifle free speech and expression.

