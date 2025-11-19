Tihar Jail authorities told a Delhi court that life threat claims by molestation-accused Chaitanyanand Saraswati are baseless. The report confirmed he is safe and secure in custody and could not name any specific person he feared.

The Jail Authorities filed a report before the Patiala House Court, refuting the allegations made by Chaitanyanand Saraswati. It is stated that he is in safe and secure custody. Earlier, Chaitanyanand had alleged that he had a threat to his life in Tihar Jail.

It is stated that Saraswati has not named any person whom he has a threat. Saraswati is in judicial custody in a molestation case. Patiala House Court, on November 14, called for a report from the Superintendent of Jail. Pursuant to the court's order, the jail authorities filed a report with the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar on Tuesday.

Jail Report Refutes Threat Claims

The report stated that Chaitanyananda Saraswati was called and heard in person regarding his apprehension of a threat inside the Jail. During the interaction, he did not disclose or name any specific individual from whom he apprehended harm. He is in safe and secure custody, the report said.

Jail authorities have advised him that whenever he feels harassed or threatened by anyone, he may immediately report the matter to any Jail Official/Officer or to the undersigned directly. The jail staff has also been directed to remain vigilant, to address any grievance raised by the inmate promptly, and to report the same to the undersigned without delay, the report reads.

Security Measures During Transit

It was further submitted that, during the course of interaction, Saraswati had also shown apprehension in the Jail van and at lock-up. Accordingly, a letter has been sent to the DCP, NAV DAP, and Delhi Police to ensure the safety and security of the said inmate during transit from Jail to Court and vice versa, the report said.

Special Permissions Granted

It is also stated that the jail authorities have no objection to Saraswati wearing a saffron robe on the premises. He is informed that he may either purchase a saffron robe from the Jail canteen or obtain it through mulaqat for use within the premises, the report said.

It is also submitted that he has been permitted a restricted diet (without onion and garlic).

Background of the Case

On November 14, the court had called for a report after hearing the submissions of Chaitanyanand Saraswati. The court also extended Saraswati's judicial custody till November 24.

Saraswati has been arrested in a molestation case lodged at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. This case has been lodged at the Complaint of students studying at an institute run by a trust. (ANI)