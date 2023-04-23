Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala begins; Check the ticket prices here!

    The train service from Kasaragod will begin on April 26 and Thiruvananthapuram on April 28. 

    Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala begins; Check the ticket prices here!
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is all set to run its first Vande Bharat Express which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. The train service from Kasaragod will begin on April 26 and Thiruvananthapuram on April 28. The Vande Bharat Express will not operate on Thursdays. 

    A stop was allowed for the train at Shoranur as per public demand and canceled the stop at Tirur.

    The train number for Vande Bharat Express Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod is 20634 and Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is 20633. The train will depart at 5.20 am from Thiruvananthapuram and arrive at Kasaragod at 1.25 pm.  The return journey shall commence at 2.30 pm from Kasaragod and arrive at destination Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm.

    Meanwhile, the semi-high-speed train ticket bookings began on Sunday at 8 am. According to the Indian Railways notification, a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will cost Rs 1590 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2880 for Executive Chair Car. On the other hand, the ticket price from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 1,520 for AC chair car and Rs 2,815 for the executive chair car.

    Ticket rates:
    From Thiruvananthapuram (Chair Car (CC), Executive Chair Car)

    Kollam- Rs 435, Rs 820

    Kottayam- Rs 555, Rs 1075

    Ernakulam Town- Rs 765, Rs 1420

    Thrissur - Rs 880, Rs 1650 

    Shoranur - Rs 950, Rs 1775

    Kozhikode - Rs 1090, Rs 2060 

    Kannur - Rs 1260, Rs 2415 

    Kasaragod - Rs 1590, Rs 2880

    From Kasaragod (chair car, executive chair car) 

    Kannur - Rs 445, Rs 840 

    Kozhikode - Rs 625, Rs 1195

    Shoranur - Rs 775, Rs 1510 

    Thrissur - Rs 825, Rs 1600

    Ernakulam Town - Rs 940, Rs 1835 

    Kottayam - Rs 1250, Rs 2270

    Kollam - Rs 1435, Rs 2645 

    Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 1520, Rs 2815

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details AJR

    'Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today': Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000 AJR

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000

    Major accident in Maharashtra; 4 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune AJR

    Major accident in Maharashtra; 4 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Pune

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh reveals reasons for success post heroics for PBKS against MI-ayh

    IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh reveals reasons for success post heroics for PBKS against MI

    Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details AJR

    'Amritpal Singh told police he will surrender today': Rodelwal Gurdwara cleric reveals SHOCKING details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound state today

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Water Metro on April 25; Here's all you need to know

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000 AJR

    India reports 10,112 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active caseload over 67,000

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon