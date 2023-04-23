Ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala begins; Check the ticket prices here!

The train service from Kasaragod will begin on April 26 and Thiruvananthapuram on April 28.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is all set to run its first Vande Bharat Express which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. The train service from Kasaragod will begin on April 26 and Thiruvananthapuram on April 28. The Vande Bharat Express will not operate on Thursdays.

A stop was allowed for the train at Shoranur as per public demand and canceled the stop at Tirur.

The train number for Vande Bharat Express Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod is 20634 and Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is 20633. The train will depart at 5.20 am from Thiruvananthapuram and arrive at Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return journey shall commence at 2.30 pm from Kasaragod and arrive at destination Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm.

Meanwhile, the semi-high-speed train ticket bookings began on Sunday at 8 am. According to the Indian Railways notification, a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will cost Rs 1590 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2880 for Executive Chair Car. On the other hand, the ticket price from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 1,520 for AC chair car and Rs 2,815 for the executive chair car.

Ticket rates:

From Thiruvananthapuram (Chair Car (CC), Executive Chair Car)

Kollam- Rs 435, Rs 820

Kottayam- Rs 555, Rs 1075

Ernakulam Town- Rs 765, Rs 1420

Thrissur - Rs 880, Rs 1650

Shoranur - Rs 950, Rs 1775

Kozhikode - Rs 1090, Rs 2060

Kannur - Rs 1260, Rs 2415

Kasaragod - Rs 1590, Rs 2880

From Kasaragod (chair car, executive chair car)

Kannur - Rs 445, Rs 840

Kozhikode - Rs 625, Rs 1195

Shoranur - Rs 775, Rs 1510

Thrissur - Rs 825, Rs 1600

Ernakulam Town - Rs 940, Rs 1835

Kottayam - Rs 1250, Rs 2270

Kollam - Rs 1435, Rs 2645

Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 1520, Rs 2815