The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of India, with Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely to experience unsettled weather while Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan are expected to remain mostly dry.

Weather conditions are expected to differ across several parts of India on Tuesday, October 6, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in multiple states. While some regions may remain dry, others are likely to experience unsettled weather.

Delhi-NCR Weather Tomorrow

Delhi-NCR is expected to remain mostly dry on October 6. The region may see partly cloudy skies and gusty winds, but significant rainfall is unlikely. Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are not expected to receive substantial rain.

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness more active weather, with rain and thunderstorms expected in parts of the state. The IMD has warned of lightning and squally winds along with the possibility of rainfall.

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Bihar Weather Tomorrow

Bihar could experience unstable weather conditions on Tuesday, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely in some areas. The IMD has issued a warning for these conditions across parts of the state.

Odisha Weather Tomorrow

Odisha may remain partly to generally cloudy, with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms possible. The IMD has also warned of lightning and squally winds in some parts of the state.

Uttarakhand Weather Tomorrow

Uttarakhand is likely to see partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies, with rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas. Lightning and squally winds are also expected, according to the IMD forecast.

Haryana Weather Tomorrow

Haryana may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on October 6. Although the IMD has not issued a specific warning for the day, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds are expected to become more likely from October 7.

Punjab Weather Tomorrow

Punjab could see isolated rainfall in some areas on Tuesday. However, the IMD has not issued a specific weather warning for the state for October 6.

Rajasthan Weather Tomorrow

Rajasthan is expected to remain largely dry on Tuesday. No weather warning has been issued for either eastern or western Rajasthan for October 6.

The forecast indicates a mixed weather pattern across the country, with mostly dry conditions expected in parts of northwest India while rain, thunderstorms and strong winds remain possible across several northern, eastern and Himalayan regions.