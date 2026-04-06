Keralam's Thrithala constituency is set for a 2026 rematch between CPI(M)'s MB Rajesh and Congress' VT Balram. After Rajesh's narrow 3,000-vote win in 2021, the contest is a high-stakes battle, with BJP's V Unnikrishnan as a key factor.

Thrithala Assembly constituency in Palakkad district is once again emerging as one of Keralam's most closely watched political battlegrounds, with the 2026 election shaping up as a high-voltage rematch between CPI(M)'s MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram, while BJP's V Unnikrishnan looks to play a crucial third-force role. What makes this contest particularly compelling is the intense rivalry between Rajesh and Balram, which has already delivered a nail-biting finish in 2021. With a margin of just around 3,000 votes separating the two last time, the upcoming election carries the weight of unfinished business, political prestige, and a test of shifting voter loyalties in a constituency known for its unpredictability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thrithala: A Classic Swing Constituency

Thrithala, designated as Assembly Constituency number 49, is a general seat located in Pattambi Taluk and forms part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. It is one of the 140 legislative assembly constituencies in Keralam and has consistently recorded high voter turnout, reflecting strong political awareness among its electorate. Historically, the constituency leaned towards the Congress, largely due to its strong grassroots organisation and sustained presence in the region. However, the political landscape witnessed a significant shift in 2021 when the Left Democratic Front, led by CPI(M), managed to capture the seat, turning Thrithala into a classic swing constituency.

The Key Contenders

MB Rajesh: The Incumbent Minister

At the centre of this electoral battle is MB Rajesh, a senior CPI(M) leader and current MLA, who has built a formidable political profile over the years. Born in 1971, Rajesh has served as a two-time Member of Parliament from Palakkad between 2009 and 2019, before transitioning to state politics. After winning the Thrithala seat in 2021, he briefly held the position of Speaker of the Keralam Legislative Assembly before being inducted into the state cabinet. As Minister for Local Self-Governments, Excise, and Parliamentary Affairs, he oversees key sectors such as Panchayats, municipalities, rural development, and town planning. As of April 2026, Rajesh has been actively engaging with his constituency, with a focus on initiatives like agricultural tourism, aiming to blend development with local economic priorities and strengthen his appeal among voters.

VT Balram: The Challenger Seeking a Comeback

Facing him is VT Balram, a prominent Congress leader and former MLA who represented Thrithala for two consecutive terms in 2011 and 2016. Born in 1978, Balram currently serves as the Vice President of the Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee and has held several organisational roles within the party, including positions in the Youth Congress and the Calicut University Senate. Known for his strong grassroots connect and vocal political style, Balram was once seen as the face of Congress dominance in Thrithala. His defeat in 2021 by a narrow margin marked a significant setback, but it has also set the stage for a determined comeback attempt in 2026, where he once again enters the fray as the United Democratic Front candidate.

V Unnikrishnan: The BJP's Third Force

Adding another layer to the contest is BJP candidate V Unnikrishnan, who represents the party's continued efforts to expand its footprint in Keralam. While the BJP has traditionally finished third in Thrithala, it has maintained a consistent vote share of around 8 to 10 percent in recent elections. In a tightly contested seat like this, even a relatively smaller vote share can influence the final outcome, making the BJP's performance a potentially decisive factor in determining the winner.

A Look at Past Election Results

2021 Election: A Nail-Biting Finish

A closer look at past election results highlights just how competitive Thrithala has become. In the 2021 Keralam Assembly elections, MB Rajesh secured 69,814 votes, accounting for a 46 percent vote share, while VT Balram closely followed with 66,798 votes, or 44 percent. The victory margin stood at just about 2 percent, or roughly 3,016 votes, underscoring the razor-thin difference between the two leading candidates. The BJP's Sanku T Das finished third with 12,851 votes, or 8.5 percent. The election also saw a high voter turnout of 82.97 percent out of a total electorate of 1,83,566, further emphasising the constituency's active political participation.

2016 Election: A Comfortable Victory for Congress

In contrast, the 2016 election presented a different picture, with VT Balram securing a comfortable victory. He won 66,505 votes, translating to a 47.3 percent vote share, and defeated CPI(M)'s Subaida Ishac, who polled 55,958 votes or 39.8 percent. The margin of victory was a significant 10,547 votes, or 7.5 percent, while the BJP candidate received 14,510 votes, accounting for 10.3 percent. The turnout that year was also impressive at 79.02 percent, reflecting consistent voter engagement across election cycles.

Factors Shaping the 2026 Contest

As the 2026 election approaches, several factors will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome. MB Rajesh will rely on his incumbency advantage, governance record, and visibility as a minister to retain the seat, while VT Balram will aim to capitalise on his previous tenure, grassroots connections, and the desire for political change among sections of voters. At the same time, the BJP's attempt to consolidate and expand its vote base could influence the margins in what is expected to be another closely fought contest.

Election Schedule and Political Alliances

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.