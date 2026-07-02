Three wanted criminals were injured in two separate encounters with Delhi Police. Irshad Ali was shot in the leg by the AATS team. In another shootout in Lajpat Nagar, Pramod Kumar and Rajesh were also shot in their legs by a joint police team.

A wanted criminal suffered a gunshot wound on his leg during a brief exchange of fire with the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) team of Delhi Police Outer North district near Sannoth village, officials said. The accused has been identified as Irshad Ali alias Sukar Ali. He was wanted in multiple snatching and robbery cases. The incident unfolded late Wednesday night when Ali allegedly opened fire while being intercepted, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited in the case.

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Two Criminals Injured in Lajpat Nagar Encounter

Earlier, two alleged criminals sustained bullet injuries in an encounter with a joint team of the South East Delhi Police, Special Task Force (STF) and Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) near Jal Vihar in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area late on Monday night.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Pramod Kumar alias Tutan and Rajesh. Both sustained bullet injuries in their right legs during the exchange of fire and were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Police said they had received information that the two wanted criminals were heading towards Jal Vihar on a stolen motorcycle to commit a crime. Acting on the input, a trap was laid, and at around 12:15 am on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, the suspects reached the spot.

When the police signalled them to stop, the accused allegedly abandoned their motorcycle and opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which both accused sustained bullet injuries in their right legs. They were subsequently overpowered and taken into custody.

Police recovered one illegal pistol with a magazine and one live cartridge, along with one country-made pistol from the accused. According to police, the accused fired three rounds during the encounter, while the police team fired four rounds in retaliation.

Police said Pramod Kumar alias Tutan is a habitual offender with 113 criminal cases registered against him, including cases of robbery, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act. (ANI)