Three young men died and two were hospitalized after their speeding car struck a divider on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway early Monday. The vehicle overturned completely due to the severe impact, and local police are currently investigating the incident.
Three Killed and Two Injured in Pune-Ahmednagar Highway Car Accident
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Three young men were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding car met with an accident on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway around 2 am on Monday, police said. The car rammed into a road divider, crossed over to the opposite carriageway and overturned. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, killing three on the spot. The two others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the incident.