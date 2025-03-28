Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Read Full Article

Three donors, including a Sri Lankan national, have generously donated a total of Rs 2.45 crore to various trusts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), reinforcing their commitment to supporting the temple’s charitable initiatives.

According to a press release, Jineshwar Infra Ventures from Chennai and the Sri Lankan donor each contributed Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. Additionally, Pacific BPO Pvt Ltd from Noida donated Rs 45 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust on Thursday.

The Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, originally established as the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao in 1985, has evolved into a major philanthropic initiative. It was transformed into an independent trust in 1994 and later renamed the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust in 2014.

Sustained by donations from across the world, the trust deposits funds in nationalized banks and utilizes the interest accrued to provide free meals to devotees. Every day, the TTD’s mega kitchens prepare nearly 14 tons of rice and procure 10,000 litres of milk to serve beverages and three meals to thousands of devotees. The trust also receives around 7.5 tons of vegetables in donations daily. On special occasions like New Year, Vaikunta Ekadasi, Rathasapthami, and Garuda Seva, over 2 lakh pilgrims are served food and beverages.

Meanwhile, the Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust focuses on providing free medical treatment to underprivileged patients suffering from critical ailments related to the heart, brain, cancer, and other life-threatening diseases. It also promotes research into conditions such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, and thalassemia.

The donors handed over the demand drafts to TTD Trust Board Chairman B.R. Naidu and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Latest Videos