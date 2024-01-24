Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    THIS temple in Jaisalmer was bombed 3000 times by Pakistan but saved miraculously

    The Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is now a restricted area that was once attacked by the Pakistan Army in 1965 and 1971. India's Border Security Force (BSF) assumed control of the shrine and its management and upkeep following the conflict in 1965.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, on the India-Pak border, was the scene of incredible combat prowess by the Indian Army and Air Forces when India gained independence. The decisive factor in India's victory in the 1971 war was the destruction of Pakistani tankers and soldiers who had crossed the border in Jaisalmer. The incident took place when Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer came under the attack of the Pakistan Army in 1965. Contemporary folklore credits the temple for the outcome of the battle. The temple was built and the idol of the reigning deity was installed by the Bhati Rajput King Tanu Rao in 828 AD. 

    During the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, the Pakistan Army attacked Tanot, firing 3,000 bombs in the direction of the shrine. However, according to the locals, the bombs either failed to explode or missed their target. India's Border Security Force (BSF) assumed control of the shrine and its management and upkeep following the conflict in 1965.

    Later, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tanot was attacked once more; however, this time, the invading tanks became stuck in the sand, allowing the Indian Air Force to destroy them. To celebrate winning the Battle of Longewala, the Indian Army erected a Vijay Stambha (Victory tower) inside the temple complex after the war of 1971.

    The shelling on Tanot Mata during the 1971 Indo-Pak War was depicted in the 1997 Bollywood war film Border. Some of the unexploded shells are still on display inside the temple along with other war memorabilia. 

    It takes around two hours to travel 122 kilometres (76 miles) by road to get to the temple from the city of Jaisalmer. The region has a high average wind speed, which has led to the development of numerous wind-powered renewable energy installations. Dunes and sand mountains stretch for miles along the Tanot route.

    Without obtaining the necessary paperwork in advance from the District and Military Authorities, tourists are not permitted to travel past this temple to view the Indo-Pak Border. It is currently a popular tourist site in Rajasthan, India. Reportedly, the region possesses reserves of gas and oil.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
