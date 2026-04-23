BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin, Agnimitra Paul, cast her vote, expressing confidence in a win. She stated that Bengal will vote for BJP to oust TMC, calling the election a 'war to save Bengal' and attacking CM Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

'A war to save Bengal': Agnimitra Paul confident of BJP win

BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency, Agnimitra Paul, cast her vote on Thursday during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the party's performance.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, "We are sure that the people of Bengal will vote for the BJP... They are determined to remove TMC, who is a disgrace to the CM's chair and voters." Describing the election as a crucial political battle, she said, "This is a war to save Bengal. We don't want the politics of Hindu-Muslim. We want employment for the youth and bringing back 40 lakh people, who migrated from here, to come back."

She also launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "You (Mamata Banerjee) are a failure as a Chief Minister, and you must leave the seat." Referring to women voters, she added, "Women of the country and this state have also realised who is one who actually stands with them."

High-Profile Battle in Asansol Dakshin

Among the key contests, Asansol Dakshin is witnessing a high-profile battle. Agnimitra Paul is up against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Tapas Banerjee, the current MLA from Raniganj, who earlier represented Asansol Dakshin from 2011 to 2021. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, the sitting MLA from Asansol Dakshin and Vice President of the party's West Bengal unit, remains one of the most prominent faces in the constituency. Known for her active political presence and organisational role, she is seeking to retain her seat in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.

Asansol: An Economically Significant Region

The Asansol Lok Sabha constituency includes Pandabeswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti and Barabani. It is considered politically significant due to its location in the state's industrial belt. Asansol, which is part of the Asansol-Durgapur industrial zone, is known for its coal, iron and steel industries, making it one of the most economically important regions in West Bengal.

West Bengal Election at a Glance

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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