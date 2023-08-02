Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thiruvananthapuram airport staff kill 20 stray dogs, buried in airport premises; probe ordered

    As many as 20 dogs straying on the premises of Thiruvananthapuram International Aiport were captured and killed and buried on a piece of land owned by them. The government has intervened in the cruel incident and action will be taken against the authorities.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a horrifying act, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport staff allegedly killed 20 dogs straying on the premises of the airport. It is also alleged that some of them were buried alive on land owned by the airport. Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani visited the site on Tuesday (Aug 1) and the dogs were reportedly poisoned. The Minister said that she will hand over a detailed report on the gruesome incident to the Chief Minister. 

    According to the Minister, strays and nurtured dogs were both captured by airport authorities who claimed to be giving them up for adoption. They were captured and taken in the airport's own vehicle. A dog catcher informed the department that on July 26 and 27, around 20 dogs, believed to have been caught from inside and outside the airport, were buried.

    The Minister said that the state will not accept acts of this kind of cruelty towards stray animals, and those responsible will face severe punishment. 

    The authorities found eight dog carcasses at the burial site, and seven of them were rotting.

    After People for Animals (PFA) raised the issue, the Valiyathura police filed an FIR against the Airport Authorities and four others involved in the crime. The accused were charged under IPC Sections 429, 428, and 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960. 
     

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
