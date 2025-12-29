Discover the story of India's nameless railway station in West Bengal. Due to a village dispute, its sign remains blank, making it a unique viral spot for travellers and selfie enthusiasts.

Every railway station in India has its own unique history and special features, often reflecting the local culture, architecture, or historical significance. But imagine a railway station that has no name at all—a station where the familiar yellow signboard in front of the platform remains completely blank. Surprisingly, such a station does exist in India.

This unusual and rare railway station is located in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It lies on the Bankura-Masagram railway line, nestled between the small villages of Gopinathpur and Prabandha. Despite functioning like any other station, with trains stopping regularly for passengers to board and alight, it has never been officially given a name, making it a curious anomaly in India’s vast railway network.

The Story Behind This Unique Railway Station

This interesting story began in 2008 when a new station was completed on the Bankura-Masagram railway line. The station was located between two villages, Raina and Rainagarh. After initial paperwork and construction, the railways decided to name the station Rainagarh. The same name was on the signboard. The people of Rainagarh were happy that the station had found its identity. But this happiness did not last long.

As soon as the name Rainagarh appeared on the board, residents of the nearby Raina village protested. The villagers claimed that the land on which the station and platform were built belonged to them. They argued that if the land was theirs, why was the station named Rainagarh? They demanded that the station's name be changed to Raina. Gradually, the dispute escalated, leading to a conflict between the two villages, and the matter reached the Railway Board.

The railway administration tried hard to convince both parties, but neither village was willing to back down. Instead of solving the problem, it became more complicated and eventually reached the court. Tired of the daily disputes and disruptions, the railways made a unique decision. Officials then completely removed the name Rainagarh from the station's yellow board. Today, trains stop here, and passengers get on and off. But that yellow board remains the same.

As pictures of the station go viral on social media and travel blogs, the nameless station has become a small tourist attraction. Photos in front of the yellow board are now a source of curiosity for many.