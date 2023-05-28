The Saga of Ayodhya Part 2: Across the Myth and Reality

As the grand temple construction inches closer to completion, watch Asianet News Network's special documentary, The Saga of Ayodhya, for a journey across the myth and reality.

Ayodhya has seen centuries of trials and tribulations. Divinity and mysticism are galore in this holy land. Even today, history and faith, travel and myth travel together.

Ayodhya, the mention of which often evokes images of communal clashes before the turn of this century, is the land where the story of Lord Ram originated.

A new Ram Temple is set to emerge from the ruins of one plundered and ravaged by the invaders. The hopes and aspirations of the Ram Bhakts eagerly await the restoration of the glory of their beloved deity.

