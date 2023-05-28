Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Saga of Ayodhya Part 2: Across the Myth and Reality

    As the grand temple construction inches closer to completion, watch Asianet News Network's special documentary, The Saga of Ayodhya, for a journey across the myth and reality. 

    The Saga of Ayodhya Part 2: Across the Myth and Reality
    First Published May 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Ayodhya has seen centuries of trials and tribulations. Divinity and mysticism are galore in this holy land. Even today, history and faith, travel and myth travel together.

    Ayodhya, the mention of which often evokes images of communal clashes before the turn of this century, is the land where the story of Lord Ram originated.

    A new Ram Temple is set to emerge from the ruins of one plundered and ravaged by the invaders. The hopes and aspirations of the Ram Bhakts eagerly await the restoration of the glory of their beloved deity.

    As the grand temple construction inches closer to completion, watch Asianet News Network's special documentary, Saga of Ayodhya, for a journey across the myth and reality. 

    Watch the Part 2 of the documentary below

    Missed Part 1 of this special documentary? Watch The Saga of Ayodhya Part 1 below

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
    'Fearless, self-respecting, firm...' PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his Mann Ki Baat anr

    5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, mild tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi speaks to youngsters about 'Yuva Sangam' initiative AJR

    Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration AJR

    Nigeria releases detained 16 Indian sailors after 8 months long legal battle anr

    Interior Design Decoded: Embrace the wabi-sabi philosophy

    'Fearless, self-respecting, firm...' PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his Mann Ki Baat anr

    football I am fossilized - Here is what Sunil Chhetri feels about Indian football having a worthy successor-ayh

    IIFA 2023 awards: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win best actors: Here's full list of winners vma

    5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, mild tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir AJR

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

