    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was shaken after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother discussing Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files. Anupam's mother Dulari said her younger brother was terrorised and forced to relocate.

    Bangalore, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is one of the current trending topic in India currently. The Kashmir Files has become one of the most significant post-pandemic releases. The movie, released on March 11, has received widespread acclaim and has dominated the box office. 

    According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files set a new record for collecting on Tuesday, its fifth day. On Tuesday, The Kashmir Files earned Rs 18 crore. This is the highest this film earned in its five days of release. The total collection of The Kashmir Files is Rs 60.20 crore so far. The movie is set in 1990 Kashmir when the insurgency peaked in the state and forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee.

    Bollywood talented actor Anupam Kher, played the role of Pushkar Nath, who plays the role of a displaced Kashmiri Pandit and victim of the conflict, recently commented about his mother, Dulari's, reaction to the film.

    In a conversation with Aditya Raj Kaul, Anupam told his mother Dulari’s reaction, saying, “So she has watched the film twice so far and both times she has gone silent and quietly cried."

    Anupam explained that his mother wants those responsible for the departure of Kashmiri Pandits to be held accountable and that she is relieved that the public has now realised the actual agony after 32 years. Anupam also shared a video of his mother talking about the film on social media. She went on to say that her younger brother had been threatened and had been forced to migrate.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Anupam wrote in the caption, “Mom saw The Kashmir Files with us yesterday! She was shaken and silent for the longest time. Afterwards, I gave her a never-ending hug. And as I was leaving, she said, ‘It’s good that you worked in this film. This was your responsibility towards the Kashmiris living around the world. People must know the story’."

    He also revealed that he asked the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to give him the responsibility of the executive producer. “I needed it. Some projects in life are beyond cinema and acting,” he said.

    For the uninitiated, The Kashmir Files stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in crucial roles, in addition to Anupam.


     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
