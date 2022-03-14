'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

The Karnataka government too declared director Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files (TKF)' tax-free. Earlier, Haryana and Gujarat governments made the film tax-free in their respective states. The film TKF is centered around the systematic killing of members of Kashmiri pandits by extremists in the valley.

The Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has extended support from his government to the writer cum director Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The CM said that the film will be tax-free in Karnataka.

The CM took to his official Twitter handle to extend his support to the Bollywood director for showing the sensitive content and wrote, "Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka."

Earlier, BJP ruled states Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat too had announced The Kashmir Files as 'tax-free'. The film's subject revolves around targeting and harassing the Kashmiri Pandit community by a terrorist-affiliated Pakistan in 1990. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and others.

The film was released alongside big-budget films like Radhe Shyam and the audience have embraced Agnihotri's subject well.

As the public is throwing its weight behind director Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files in Maharashtra state as well, BJP MLA from the state wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to take similar steps like other states have done by making the film tax-free. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in Marathi has said that 'The Kashmir Files' movie which depicts Hindus who fell prey to Muslim terrorism, should be declared tax-free in the state.'.

Interestingly, on the same day on Sunday, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka state took this decision to extend support to Vivek Agnihotri and his film. Earlier, the director, and some of the star cast had met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his support for the film.