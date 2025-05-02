Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Some flights were impacted at Delhi Airport due to thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department issued a severe weather alert.

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts of the national capital.

Due to inclement weather conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport, said officials.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an advisory posted on X.

Visuals from Khanpur in the national capital showed vehicles wading through knee-deep water.



School children and office goers were seen struggling to get on their buses.



<br>The India Meteorological Department has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety. </p>