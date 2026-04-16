Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced concerns over linking delimitation with women's reservation, calling for broader consultations with southern and smaller states. He questioned the timing and warned it is a matter concerning the unity of the country.

Tharoor Questions Linking Delimitation with Women's Reservation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday raised concerns over linking delimitation with women's reservation, saying the government should have a broader consultation on the issue, especially with southern and smaller states.

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Tharoor said, "We have no problem with women's reservation, but why are you including delimitation in it? There are many issues and questions regarding delimitation."

"A long discussion is needed, but the government is not ready to discuss it. Our South Indian states have many questions," he told reporters.

He further questioned the timing of the legislation. "If the government only wants women's reservation, why didn't it happen in 2023? We are still ready for it, but why are you doing this delimitation?"

Warning against linking the two issues, Tharoor said, "This is a matter of the unity of our country. Talk to South India, Northeast, Goa, other smaller states."

Bills Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Concerns

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought unanimous support for the bills.

Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill. Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.