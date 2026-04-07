CM Devendra Fadnavis, with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, inaugurated the Thane-Borivali Double Decker Corridor Project. It will reduce travel time between Thane and Borivali from 2 hours to 15 minutes via a twin tunnel.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Thane-Borivali Double Decker Corridor Project'.

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An Engineering Marvel to Reduce Travel Time

Speaking on the occasion, CM said, "We have just launched the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) of Borivali Twin Tunnel from Thane. It is a country's engineering marvel. At present, it takes 23 kilometres to get to Borivali from Thane, and it takes about 2 to 5 hours. But this tunnel will complete it in just 11.84, that is 12 kilometres, and we will be able to go from Thane to Borivali and from Borivali to Thane in 15 minutes instead of 2 hours. This twin tunnel is also an engineering marvel because it goes under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park all the way. New technology has been used in this, due to which this national park and its biodiversity will not be harmed."

India's Longest and Deepest Urban Tunnel

He further stated that this project will be the longest and deepest urban tunnel in the country. "The tunnels that will be prepared will be the longest urban tunnels in the country, and will be the deepest urban tunnels in the country. Each tunnel will have three lanes, two lanes effective and one lane emergency, and three lanes will be in each tunnel. Because of this, there will never be any traffic jam in the tunnel," CM stated.

Advanced Features and Project Design

He also informed that modern tunnels have advanced firefighting, ventilation, and signage systems. The Chief Minister praised Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) design, and confirmed all permissions are in place.

"Tunnels have the most modern firefighting system, ventilation system, signage system; all these things, I think, are the most advanced tunnels. And especially, I want to congratulate MMRDA, they have designed it very well. All permissions have been received. The Prime Minister did the bhoomipujan virtually. Today, with the launch of the shaft, here with the launch of the TBM, I think it will get a lot of momentum. Our plan is to complete this by May 2028," said Fadnavis.

Project Timeline and Execution

He praised Mega Engineering, stating that it has begun work on the twin tunnel and hopes to complete it on time. "Mega Engineering, which is a well-known company in the country and has completed many challenging tunnels in the country, has received this task, and we believe that they will complete this task in due time.

I am very happy today that the work on a unique twin tunnel in the country is starting today, and I congratulate everyone on that. I wish all the engineers and personnel working here stay safe, keep people safe and work fast," he added.

Launch of Metro Line 9

Earlier in the day, CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with his deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, flagged off 'Metro Line 9: Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon (Phase-1). (ANI)