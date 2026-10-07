A heartwarming video of a dog nicknamed "Pillu Goggins" running 38 km with a group of marathoners in Kanpur has gone viral on Instagram. Initially expected to stop halfway, the determined canine kept pace with the runners, taking hydration breaks and inspiring the group to finish their run.

A video of a dog running 38 km with a bunch of runners went viral on Instagram, making a Kanpur man's running buddy an online star. Indian badminton player Prathamm, who goes by @itszzprathamm on the platform, shared the footage and gave the determined canine an adorable nickname: “Pillu Goggins".

Prathamm claims that he ran 43 kms, while Pillu apparently continued to run with the group for about 38 kilometres. During the long-distance run, the dog is shown in the video jogging with the participants, resting when the group stops, and taking refreshment breaks.

Additionally, it seems like the runners took care of Pillu during the trip. As they continued to run, they gave her water and took stops to assist her stay energised. A text overlay on one of the videos read, “She literally ran 38km with us. Pillu goggins, make her viral."

Prathamm shared another video and clarified that the group had originally anticipated Pillu stopping at the halfway mark. He explained that their initial idea was to run the first 21 km together, let the dog tap out, and then take an autorickshaw home with their tired legs. But it seems Pillu had other ideas.

The dog didn't stop running when the runners passed the half-marathon mark. According to Prathamm, her perseverance ultimately motivated the others to continue, transforming what was first intended to be an early departure into a full marathon effort. She was a "silent inspiration," according to him, whose enthusiasm propelled the runners to the finish line.

In the caption accompanying the post, Prathamm praised the dog’s endurance and discipline, writing that she “absolutely smashed 38 kilometers without stopping once". He also noted that she maintained her pace, took hydration breaks while they were moving and continued to impress the group throughout the run. Following concerns from some viewers about whether Pillu had been cared for after the run, Prathamm clarified the situation in a pinned comment.

Watch Heartwarming Viral Video

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

The heartwarming footage quickly attracted attention, with social media users praising Pillu’s stamina and loyalty. One user wrote, “I hope you fed her something and returned her back to her territory. She looks very sweet❤️"

Another commented, “This should be way more famous. Pillu Goggins🔥🗿"

Calling her an ideal companion, a third user said, “The bestt running partner ❤️"

Another user highlighted the dog’s loyalty, commenting, “Its loyalty can never be judged 🙂"

Some viewers even urged Prathamm to adopt Pillu. One user wrote, “Please adopt karlo pillu ko, itna pyaar aur loyalty shaayad na mile zindagi mein fir se 🥲💕"