Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, led by brothers Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, have allied for the BMC polls. Sanjay Raut urged Congress to also unite against the BJP, while CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the alliance as 'opportunistic politics'.

As Thackeray brothers joined hands ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Congress must also come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We have urged the Congress many times that if we have to defeat the BJP, we must come together," Raut told reporters here.

When asked about the seat-sharing formula between UBT Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raut refused to comment on the same, saying that brothers don't indulge in business.

"In politics, number sharing is a business. Here, there is no business among brothers. This is a family. We will see what we have to do," he said.

This comes as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced their alliance ahead of the upcoming BMC polls.

Fadnavis Slams 'Opportunistic' Alliance

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Thackeray brothers, saying they had abandoned their ideological viewpoint and were indulging in opportunistic politics.

"Nothing will happen with their coming together. Nobody will join hands with them in Mumbai. Their track record is one of corruption and self-interest. Uddhav and Raj have no ideological positioning. They indulge in the politics of opportunism," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

'Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks' Jibe

Taking a dig at the Thackeray brothers, the Maharashtra CM said that their alliance was being portrayed as if Russia and Ukraine had joined hands.

"They are trying to create hype as if something as historic as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are taking place, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin finally sitting across the table," he said.

Fadnavis argued that both parties - Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS had weakened themselves due to "appeasement politics", leading to a steady erosion of their vote base.

"These are parties that have lost relevance due to their inclination towards appeasement politics and have lost their support base. Their coming together offers no benefit to the people," he added.

Thackerays Call for Marathi Unity

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray called for Marathi unity after his party forged an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led MNS for the upcoming BMC polls, scheduled to be held in January.

While addressing a presser along with Raj Thackeray, Uddhav said, "During the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in negative campaigning. With the slogan 'If we divide, we will be cut,' an attempt was made to sow discord among the Marathi people. Now, if a mistake has been made, its consequences will be serious. If division happens again, we will be finished. Therefore, the Marathi people should not break, should not divide."

Moreover, the MNS chief assured that the "mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours".

BMC Election Schedule Announced

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.