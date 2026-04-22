Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged striking TGSRTC employees to end their protest, stating the govt will address most demands. He accused the BRS party of involvement and opposing the govt's free bus travel scheme for women.

Amid the ongoing protest by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) strike, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday appealed to employees to call off the agitation, stating that the government is willing to address most of their demands.

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Minister blames opposition

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Prabhakar said the state government had prioritised public welfare from the outset. "Within 48 hours of assuming office, the Telangana government introduced free bus travel for women. However, K. Chandrashekar Rao's party does not like this initiative and has been opposing it since day one," he alleged.

The minister further accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including T. Harish Rao, of being involved in the agitation. "Their party people are involved in defaming the government," he claimed.

'Ready to resolve 29 of 32 issues'

Prabhakar said the government is open to dialogue and has agreed to resolve 29 out of the 32 issues raised by the protesting employees. "On behalf of the government, we request them to call off the strike. We urge them not to cause hardship to the people," he said.

The strike has impacted public transport services across the state, affecting daily commuters. (ANI)