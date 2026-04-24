Tension flared at a Rangareddy bus depot as BJP workers protested in support of the TGSRTC strike, following a driver's suicide. The state government has appealed to employees to end the strike and has invited unions for talks to resolve issues.

Tension erupted at the Maheshwaram Bus Depot in Rangareddy district on Thursday after police stopped BJP workers from entering the premises in support of the ongoing Telangana Government Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees' strike. The workers later entered the depot and raised slogans against the state government, demanding resolution of the issues faced by RTC employees.

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BJP Blames State Government for Driver's Suicide

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Andela Sriramulu alleged negligence by the state government in handling RTC employees' grievances and referred to a recent suicide case during the strike. "Yesterday, RTC driver Shankar Goud committed suicide by pouring petrol on himself during the strike due to the negligence of the Telangana state government. We are requesting TGSRTC employees not to commit suicide. BJP is with you, and we will fight until the state government comes forward to solve their problems. We also demanded that the Telangana state government solve their problems as per its Assembly election manifesto," he said.

CM Expresses Condolences, Assures Support

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over the demise of an RTC driver, who set himself on fire during a strike.

According to a statement from Telangana CMO, Reddy assured assistance to the deceased driver Shankar Goud's family and said that the government is holding discussions with the TGRTC employees to resolve their issues. "Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed profound shock over the tragic death of RTC driver Kol Shankar Goud. He assured that the government will stand by Shankar Goud's family as a pillar of support and provide all necessary assistance on behalf of the government. He prayed for peace to the departed soul of Shankar Goud and for courage and strength to his family members. He conveyed deep sorrow, stating that a decision taken in a moment of fleeting anger has plunged that family into an ocean of grief. He informed that the government is holding discussions with RTC workers and will make sincere efforts to resolve their issues," Telangana CMO posted on X.

Government Appeals to End Strike, Invites Unions for Talks

According to Warangal Police, the bus driver had set himself on fire at the Narsampet bus depot in Warangal district. This comes after an RTC employees' strike erupted in Telangana and raised 32 demands.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government is ready to agree to 29 of the 32 demands. On Thursday, the state cabinet also appealed to the RTC employees to call off their strike, inviting the unions for discussions.

Telangana CMO stated, "The State Cabinet has appealed to RTC employees to call off their strike. It has conveyed that the government is committed with a clear intent to resolve the employees' issues through discussions. It has invited the unions to come for talks. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the team of ministers, led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Mallu, to hold discussions tomorrow (Friday) with representatives of the unions."

"In the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, there was an extensive discussion on the RTC employees' strike. The Chief Minister suggested in the meeting that the government is positively inclined toward the employees' issues and that discussions should be held with the unions," the CMO statement read. (ANI)