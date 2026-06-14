A 32-year-old woman in Telangana's Vikarabad allegedly killed her two young children before dying by suicide. A note recovered by police stated that no one was responsible for her death and that she killed the children as they couldn't live without her.

A woman allegedly killed her two children before she allegedly hanged herself to death in Adavi Venkatapuram village of Vikarabad district, police said.

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According to police, the deceased, identified as 32-year-old Nabanita, allegedly killed her 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter before taking her own life on Saturday.

Suicide Note Recovered

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which she stated that no one was responsible for her death. She also mentioned that she killed her children as they could not live without her, and clarified that her husband was not responsible for the incident.

Investigation Underway

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway, police added.