    Telangana: Under-construction bridge, supposed to be built by 2017, collapses due to strong winds (WATCH)

    A portion of an under-construction bridge in Telangana's Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday night. Two concrete girders, out of five between two pillars about 100 feet apart, collapsed around 9.45 pm after a strong wind blew in the area.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    A part of an under-construction bridge, whose construction began in 2016 across the Manair River in Telangana’s Peddapalli district, collapsed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to strong winds. The bridge was being built to link the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district's Odedu and Garmillapalli village.

    Two concrete girders, out of five between two pillars about 100 feet apart, collapsed around 9.45 pm after a strong wind blew in the area. Locals apprehend the other three may give way soon too.

    There were no casualties reported in the incident that occurred in the Odedu village of Mutharam mandal. A possible tragedy was averted as the incident took place past midnight when there was no one around. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid in 2016 and was estimated at a cost was Rs 47.40 crore and was scheduled to be completed within a year.

    A new contractor, insufficient funding, and other factors all contributed to the work's delay. The locals were using a makeshift route beneath the bridge for their commutes. It was anticipated that the bridge will shorten the journey by around 50 kilometers between the towns of Manthani and Parakal, as well as Bhupalpally and Jammikunta.

    The nearly one-kilometre bridge across the Manair river was inaugurated by the then Telangana assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and local MLA Putta Madhu in 2016 and nearly Rs 49 crore was sanctioned for it.

